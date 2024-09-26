Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $77.54 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

