Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,096,482 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,053,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096,482 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $44,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,473,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,297,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 478,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 187,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

