Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 10.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.40. 515,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 618,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.16). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 92.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 10,397 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $180,076.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $72,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $180,076.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,762 shares of company stock valued at $375,211. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Zai Lab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 64.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

