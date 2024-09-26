MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.06

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 7.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
