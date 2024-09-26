Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 132,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the previous session’s volume of 31,766 shares.The stock last traded at $69.03 and had previously closed at $68.75.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $931.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

