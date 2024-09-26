IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.02

Shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 56552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $614.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.

Get IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.71% of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.