Short Interest in Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Drops By 80.0%

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RWWI remained flat at $19.85 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623. Rand Worldwide has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

