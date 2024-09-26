Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RXEEY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. Rexel has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

