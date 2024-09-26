Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RYHTY remained flat at $14.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ryman Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

