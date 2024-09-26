Right On Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTON) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Right On Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Right On Brands Stock Performance

Right On Brands stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.07. 37,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,582. Right On Brands has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.05.

About Right On Brands

Right On Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, creates and markets a range of CBD consumer products in the United States. The company offers ENDO Drops, a daily cannabidiol supplementation; ENDO Ease, a topical pain relief product; and ENDO Tokes, a pre-rolled CBD flower that comes in the shape of a cigarette, as well as ENDO gummies; and high alkaline mineral water.

