Right On Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTON) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Right On Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Right On Brands Stock Performance
Right On Brands stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.07. 37,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,582. Right On Brands has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.05.
About Right On Brands
