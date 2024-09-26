VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.65

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 18339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in VEON by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,533,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 591,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

