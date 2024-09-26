Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rises By 672.3%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a growth of 672.3% from the August 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYCEY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 61,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,828. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

