Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Grows By 277.8%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,300 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the August 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.3 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.81. 538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $146.57 and a 1-year high of $275.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.23.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

