Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Grows By 277.8%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,300 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the August 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.3 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.81. 538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $146.57 and a 1-year high of $275.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.23.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
