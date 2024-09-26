Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

SBSNY stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.36. 238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Schibsted ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.5459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schibsted ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.09%.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

