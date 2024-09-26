Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
