Financial Contrast: Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) vs. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Intesa Sanpaolo and Shinhan Financial Group are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and Shinhan Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group 12.23% 7.16% 0.58%

Risk & Volatility

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Shinhan Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $27.17 billion 2.83 $8.36 billion N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group $19,510.39 billion 0.00 $3.49 billion $6.07 7.36

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shinhan Financial Group.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit and E-money; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; business expansion financing and consulting services; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers real estate trust, investment advisory, venture business investment, life and non-life insurance, trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. Additionally, it provides transaction history inquiries and fund transfers, opening letters of credit, trade finance, payment and collection management, sales and acquisition settlement, business-to-business settlement, sweeping, pooling, ERP interface, host-to-host banking, SWIFT SCORE, and cash and liquidity management service. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

