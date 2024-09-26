Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 533.0% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCGLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 661,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

