Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Up 246.7% in September

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 246.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. New Street Research raised shares of Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Swisscom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.28. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $65.59.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.03%. Research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

