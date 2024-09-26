Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 234.6% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.2 days.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SBMFF remained flat at $0.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.49.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines, including anlotinib hydrochloride capsules under Focus V brand, penpulimab injection under Annike brand, efbemalenograstin alfa injection under Yilishu brand, pomalidomide capsules under Anyue brand, bevacizumab injection under Anbeisi brand, rituximab injection under Delituo brand, and trastuzumab for injection under Saituo brand; liver disease medications, such as magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate injection under Tianqing Ganmei brand and entecavir dispersible tablets under Runzhong brand; and respiratory system medicines comprising budesonide suspension for inhalation under Tianqing suchang brand and colistimethate sodium for injection under Tianyun brand.

