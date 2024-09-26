Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Drops By 45.1%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.7 days.
Safran Trading Up 0.1 %
SAFRF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.55. The stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499. Safran has a 1 year low of $150.56 and a 1 year high of $244.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.26.
Safran Company Profile
