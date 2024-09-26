Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Drops By 45.1%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.7 days.

Safran Trading Up 0.1 %

SAFRF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.55. The stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499. Safran has a 1 year low of $150.56 and a 1 year high of $244.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.26.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

