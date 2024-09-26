Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,255 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

