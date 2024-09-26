Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.69.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $161.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $139.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

