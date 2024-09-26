Caxton Associates LP Purchases 6,106 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $16,035,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in IPG Photonics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 38,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $70.41 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $111.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

