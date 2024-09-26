12,541 Shares in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRTO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 868.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 7,011.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

