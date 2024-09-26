8,863 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 1.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $143.04 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

