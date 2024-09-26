Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Root by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Venator Management LLC bought a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Root alerts:

Root Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $577.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.54. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $1.22. Root had a negative return on equity of 50.80% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 286.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROOT

About Root

(Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.