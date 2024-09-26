Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $47,469.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $47,469.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $57,074.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,785 shares of company stock worth $1,800,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

