D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 987,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after acquiring an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after acquiring an additional 537,276 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after acquiring an additional 525,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $187.21 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

