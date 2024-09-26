Caxton Associates LP Has $1.24 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 313,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HE opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 31.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

