Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, CFO David Joseph Topper sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $110,214.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,385.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Joseph Topper sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $110,214.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,385.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $471,124. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

