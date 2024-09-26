Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $483,000 in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,953,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in City by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in City by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 215.1% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $69,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James L. Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $69,372.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,561. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

City Trading Down 0.7 %

CHCO stock opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.47. City Holding has a 12 month low of $86.56 and a 12 month high of $125.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

