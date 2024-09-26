61,536 Shares in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $33,253.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,636.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,524,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $33,253.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,872 shares of company stock valued at $974,143. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ARDX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARDX

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.