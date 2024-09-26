Caxton Associates LP Has $1.35 Million Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,016 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

