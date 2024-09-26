Caxton Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $658.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

