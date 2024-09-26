FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 152.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,916,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 39.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121,754 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 53,594 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.34 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

