Caxton Associates LP Sells 2,269 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.36.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $15,768,284. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $461.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.10. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $341.85 and a 1 year high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

