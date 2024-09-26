Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 260.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Macerich by 158.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 80,541 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 297.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 110,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Macerich in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000,000 after acquiring an additional 336,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Macerich by 82.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 112,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Macerich Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

