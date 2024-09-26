Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 48,239 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,924,000 after buying an additional 960,997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after buying an additional 861,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,962,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,446,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5,224.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 524,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 514,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.