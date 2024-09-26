Caxton Associates LP Has $1.73 Million Stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in RxSight were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in RxSight by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

RxSight stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.22. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. RxSight’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $163,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

