Caxton Associates LP Purchases 6,020 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,616,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

GBX opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

