Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 161,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Natixis acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 607,413 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 378,931 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RITM

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.