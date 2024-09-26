Caxton Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 407.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,659 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of HUYA worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 125.2% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in HUYA by 2,008.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,884 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the first quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,505,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 526.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

HUYA Increases Dividend

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

