Caxton Associates LP Sells 1,954 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Swedbank AB bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $669,326,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 3,621.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $97,510,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $76,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 134.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,850,000 after buying an additional 126,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $479.24 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $556.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.74.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.36.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
