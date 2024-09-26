Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Position Increased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,495 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $21,836,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $12,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,108,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,175,000 after purchasing an additional 130,797 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $4,140,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,849.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,596.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

