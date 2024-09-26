Caxton Associates LP Acquires 55,583 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 254.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,583 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.15% of Tutor Perini worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 55,823 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

