Caxton Associates LP Takes $1.61 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after buying an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,724,000 after buying an additional 164,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 102,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $13,363,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $215.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.