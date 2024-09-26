Caxton Associates LP Has $1.80 Million Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 29.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,137,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BZH. B. Riley reduced their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

