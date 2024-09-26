Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Increases Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $152.00.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

