Caxton Associates LP Has $2.20 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 259.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,673 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 103,775.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.88. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.32). Cannae had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Cannae’s payout ratio is -8.82%.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

