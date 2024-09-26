Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,010 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of TEGNA worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 132.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 916,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 523,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 96.2% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 54.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.09 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $347,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 179,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,083.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $347,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,083.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,467 shares of company stock worth $1,723,563 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

